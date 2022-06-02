Nomination on PTI’s reserved seats in Punjab Assembly ‘after’ by-elections: rules ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced in its verdict that the nomination of candidates for five reserved seats of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly will be done after by-elections.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had reserved earlier.

The electoral body announced the verdict on Thursday evening on the application of PTI for issuance of notification for members on reserved seats and PML-N’s application for re-calculation of the quota of reserved seats after de-seating of PTI lawmakers.

Earlier, following the delay in notifying new members of the reserved seats, PTI had moved to the Lahore High Court on May 28 and maintained that the ECP was deliberately delaying the matter.

The high court had ordered ECP to dispose of the matter by June 2.

According to ECP’s order, PTI had secured 33 reserved seats for women and four reserved seats for minorities while PML-N had secured 30 and four from the quota respectively.

PTI’s counsel Faisal Fareed had argued that under Article 224(6) of the Constitution, a reserved seat for women or non-Muslims, after falling vacant, shall be filled by the next person in order of precedence from the party’s list of candidates.

He also maintained that the number of reserved seats allocated to a party on the basis of strength after winning in the general elections could not be altered or amended at a later stage.

PML-N’s counsel maintained that 25 members of 371 are not present in the assembly, leaving the electoral college for election of reserved seats incomplete.

He added that the filling of reserved seats had direct nexus with the proportional representation of the political party in the assembly. The counsel maintained that filling of vacant reserved seats could not be claimed as a matter of right by a political party after increase or decrease of its strength in the legislature.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) maintained that filling of reserved seats and proportional representation are interlinked, and the representation would become disproportionate if the number of general seats decreased.

He suggested carrying out by-elections on 20 vacant general seats and then calculate quota of reserved seats on the basis of proportional representation of parties in the assembly.

The seats had fallen vacant after de-seating of 25 PTI lawmakers who had swayed from the party line and voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the election of the chief minister. Among 25 defectors, three lawmakers were elected on reserved seats for women while two were elected on reserved seats for minorities.

After de-seating of its lawmakers, PTI currently has 158 seats in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly and support of 10 PML-Q members and one of Rah-i-Haq Party.

Significance of reserve seats for PTI

PTI hopes to retain its strength of 183 including five reserved seats. This would make the PTI-PML-Q-Rah-i-Haq Party alliance the biggest in the assembly, 194, and they would get in a position to oust chief minister Hamza Shehbaz and bring the own leader of the house.

PML-N has 165 lawmakers while seven PPP lawmakers and five independent candidates are also siding with it, taking the total tally to 177.