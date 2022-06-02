Academy teaching Wushu free of cost in Karachi

The Badshah Academy in Karachi is teaching Wushu free of cost under the tutelage of coach Imran Qasim for the past 20 years.

The students at the academy can train for as long as they want even if they are paying the fees or not.

“The ones who haven’t paid fees have gone on to become champions at local and international level,” said Qasim while speaking during SAMAA TV show Game Set Match.

“Champions always come from humble beginnings, be it Mohammad Ali or Mike Tyson and the same goes for other games. Such people are more determined, as compared to others, to win despite the odds stacked against them,” he added.

Shahzaib Khan, a student at the academy, has won laurels for Pakistan at the Asian level.

“I used to work in the fruit market before joining the academy and did not have any major sources of income but our coach took me in without fees,” said Shahzaib. “I’m an Asian gold medalist in amateur MMA while also participating in kickboxing and Wushu at national level. I have also won international kickboxing fights.”

Another student at the academy, Wali Khan, won the gold medal during the international fight night in Karachi. He is also unbeatable in kickboxing after six fights at national level.

There are two types of Wushu, Taolu and Sanda, according to the International Wushu Federation.

A taolu routine comprises of a continuously connected set of pre-determined techniques choreographed according to certain principles and philosophies to incorporate stylistic principles of attack and defense. These include hand techniques, leg techniques, jumps, sweeps, stances and footwork, seizing, throwing and wrestling, and balances.

Sanda is a modern unarmed combat sport that developed from traditional wushu techniques, and primarily makes use of punching, kicking, throwing, wrestling and defensive techniques.