‘Scandulous matter’: SC returns PTI application against govt ‘coercive’ actions

Supreme Court, on Thursday, raised objections on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition to stop the government from using force against the party’s leaders and workers who want to hold “peaceful protest.”

The apex court registrar returned the petition filed Monday after raising three objections.

The registrar objected that the court has already passed an order on an application of similar nature.

They were referring to the court’s order issued on Wednesday on the application filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association to enforce the basic rights of people as given in the Constitution. The IHCBA’s application was filed in anticipation of PTI’s May 25 protest.

The second objection raised by the registrar was the PTI did not approach any “appropriate forum” and provided no justification for not doing so.

The registrar also objected that the petition carries “scandalous matter” which warrants its refusal.

“That instant petition contains scandalous matter on para No. 4, 5, 12 and 14, hence, attracts Order XVII Rule 5, of the Supreme Court Rules 1980,” the registrar noted.

Paragraphs 4, 5, 12 and 14 of the PTI’s petitions are reproduced here:

That, the Petitioner served the people of Pakistan in accordance with its manifesto, till April 2022, when it was removed from power in April of 2022, through a murky and illegally orchestrated vote of no confidence. Also, through a tainted and illegal election in the Punjab assembly, the Petitioner’s Chief Minister Punjab was illegally removed, thus resulting in an unelected and unqualified individual to abrogate the seat of the Chief Minister in Punjab. That, in these circumstances, and in order to galvanize the people of Pakistan against this illegally orchestrated regime change, the Petitioner has been holding several rallies and gatherings all across the country. These rallies have been held peacefully, and are the result of lawful exercise of its fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan, as enshrined in the Constitution. That after the Petitioner’s Chairman, Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, was illegally ousted from the Prime Minister’s office through an orchestrated vote of no confidence in Majlis-e-Shoora on 10.04.2022, the people of Pakistan, in hundreds of thousands, came out (unplanned) into the street to register their protest against the illegal removal of the Petitioner from the government. Emotive scenes, of hundreds of thousands of protesters peacefully assembling and reciting the national anthem of Pakistan, across Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan, were widely circulated across the social media. That, as a culmination of these Assemblies, the Petitioner had planned to peacefully hold a large Assemblies on 25.05.2022, across various cities of Pakistan, and to peacefully march towards Islamabad, in order to protest the illegally orchestrated removal of Petitioner’s government, and to seek ‘real freedom’. The purpose of the Assemblies was to rally the people of Pakistan, protest and draw attention of the incumbent government towards the public sentiments.

PTI moves SC against govt actions

PTI, on Wednesday, filed a petition against the federal government accusing it of using various ‘illegal’ tactics to quash and suppress peaceful protests by the party in Islamabad on May 25.

The application, filed by the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar, said the government was trying to use illegal tactics against the party leadership, workers, and the people of Pakistan who wanted to record their peaceful protest in Islamabad.

It said the manner of arrests, by raiding the homes of party workers, was part of a series of illegal acts by the government.

The party demanded the court to direct the federal and Punjab governments to not block roads and refrain from arresting and using force against PTI workers and leaders “who want to peacefully hold any protest.”