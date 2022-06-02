Google Search introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan

Google launched a suicide hotline onebox for Pakistan that will enable users to connect quickly with a suicide prevention helpline at the top of the Search results page.

Users from Pakistan searching suicide-related queries such as “suicide support”, “how can I commit suicide” will now be shown the ‘Umang Pakistan’ helpline.

Umang, which is recognized by the WHO, is a mental health helpline that offers support to vulnerable Pakistanis dealing with mental health issues.

The partnership between Umang and Google aims to help tackle the rising issue of suicides in the county.

According to the WHO estimates, around 130,000 to 270,000 cases attempts suicide in Pakistan each year. Meanwhile, Search interest in mental health issues has been on the rise.

In 2020-21, topics such as “anxiety”, “depression” and “suicide” peaked on Google Trends from the country.

“We understand time is of the essence when searching for help, especially for those who may be facing suicidal thoughts. We hope that this feature aids vulnerable users in finding help in times of need,” said Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Farhan Qureshi.

Umang Pakistan CEO Kinza Naeem said that mental health is the biggest unaddressed problem of our era. She claimed that in Pakistan more than 40% of the population is suffering from some degree of mental health issues.

“We are utterly grateful to Google for this timely partnership. I am certain that together we will be able to reach out to the maximum number of people in dire need of mental health support and break the taboo around it nation-wide.”

This Search update will be available on both desktop and mobile.