Govt jolts consumers with Rs7.91/kWh increase in power tariff

The residential and commercial electricity consumers in Pakistan have been slapped with a whopping Rs7.91 per kilowatt-hour, or per unit, hike in the price of electricity.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved the new tariff that would take effect after a notification from the federal government.

The average tariff has been increased from Rs16.91 to Rs24.84 per unit.

The hike has been allowed on the account of falling Pakistani rupee and rising fuel costs.

Capacity charges accorded to IPPs were also one of the causes behind the rise, says SAMAA TV’s Wahab Kamran.

