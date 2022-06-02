Zahir Shah becomes acting NAB chairman as Justice (R) Javed Iqbal completes tenure

Zahir Shah becomes acting chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the extended tenure of chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal ended on June 2.

Zahir Shah is currently serving as NAB’s deputy chairman, and now he would assume the additional charge till the appointment of the new head of the anti-graft watchdog.

The retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was in office since October 8, 2017 and appointed by then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term.

In October 2021, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government extended the tenure of NAB chairman through promulgation of a new presidential ordinance as section 6(b) of NAB Ordinance 1999 prohibits extension.

Govt mulls over new chairman

The coalition government had decided in principle against extending the tenure of Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal once it ends on June 2 as the Senate and National Assembly did not approve and extend the amendment ordinance.

The government is also mulling over whom to appoint Justice Iqbal’s successor to head the national anti-graft watchdog.