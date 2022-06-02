PSX loses over 500 points as wary investors play safe

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)Thursday lost over 500 points, or 1.21%, as wary investors attempted to play safe before the federal budget and another possible interest rate hike.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 42,237 after losing 518.13 points, at the end of a trading session that mostly witnessed spells of selloffs punctuated with occasional rises.

The banking and automobile parts & accessories sectors were hit the hardest.

Market sources told SAMAA Money’s Wakil-ur-Rehman that investors have become cautious before the federal budget, set to be announced next week, and this sparked frequent selloffs not only on Thursday but also on Wednesday and Tuesday, when the PSX witnessed extremely volatile sessions.

Even with blue chip scrips the investors were careful in buying them in limited quantities as they hedged against volatility.

Announcements on rising T-Bills yield, higher KIBOR rate and rising inflation on Wednesday triggered fears of interest rate spiking further, merely a week after the central bank jacked it up to 13.75%, the market sources said.

A statement from the PTI Chief Imran Khan possible unrest in the country also affected the market, they added.

Investors lost Rs70.43 billion on Thursday with a turnover of 194,398,097 shares.