Chelsea confirm Antonio Rudiger’s move to Real Madrid

Premier League giants Chelsea have confirmed defender Antonio Rudiger’s move to La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

The German international is departing from the Stamford Bridge as his Chelsea contract is expiring this summer, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club.

Confirming the development, Real Madrid said that they have reached an agreement to sign Rudiger, who joins the club on a four-year deal.

“The defender will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Monday 20 June at 12 noon (CET) at Real Madrid City. Following his unveiling, he will address the media,” read the statement.

He has played a huge role in Chelsea’s successes in recent seasons.

Rudiger’s list of trophies includes the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues from Roma in 2017, making his Chelsea debut as a substitute in that August’s Community Shield against Arsenal.

He scored his first Chelsea goal in a Carabao Cup win over Everton, and earned them victory with his maiden Premier League strike against Swansea City.

He closed out his debut season with the Blues on a high, as he was named Man of the Match for an increasingly familiar all-action performance when they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

The highlight of his Chelsea career was the 2021 Champions League triumph.

Those contributions were in addition to the running antagonism between himself and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez during Chelsea’s last-16 tie, showing Rudiger was also versed in football’s dark arts.

Rudiger continued to play a major role for Tuchel in his last season. He notably played every minute of the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as Chelsea lifted both trophies, and was named Man of the Match in the win over Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi.

2021/22 was also Rudiger’s highest-scoring season at Chelsea, netting five in total.

Rudiger made 54 appearances in all competitions in his final campaign, all from the start, more than any other Chelsea player. He departs with 203 appearances and 12 goals to his name.