People aware ‘real power’ lies with neutrals, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again asked the true power brokers in the country to intervene as he said that no matter how many times the establishment maintains that it is neutral, the people are aware that the real power lies with them.

Addressing a public gathering in Shangla district on Thursday, he said that the country’s ideology had been compromised and that puppets of the US have been imposed on the country through a US-backed conspiracy.

The ex-premier said that the establishment must intervene to save the country from bankruptcy, adding that it was a destination which the current rulers were steering Pakistan towards.

He added that the establishment keeps repeating that it is neutral, but the people know that real power resides with them.

The PTI chairman said that the establishment could stay neutral if it wants, but the people will never forget how it turned a blind eye to the country’s deteriorating condition.

In a thinly veiled reference to his controversial disintegration comments, Imran said that the Soviet Union also disintegrated because of its weak economy despite having an array of sophisticated arms.

PTI chairman said that by Saturday, he will complete the party’s organization in Peshawar and announce the next phase of Haqiqi Azadi movement during his upcoming rally in Dir the same day.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fears that his wealth parked abroad would be seized if he goes against the US.

The PTI chairman criticized the government for raising fuel prices and ignoring purchase of the commodity at a cheaper price from Russia to appease the US. He said that the incumbent government could not take any decision without US’ permission.

He also accused the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of colluding on gerrymandering in delimitations. He further claimed that the government and ECP planned to rig the upcoming general elections and destroy the democracy of the country.

Imran Khan reiterated that the Haqiqi Azadi movement will continue till the fresh elections in the country are announced.

He blamed the government for compromising on the Kashmir issue through plans to recommence trade with India without revocation of its measures in disputed Kashmir.

The PTI chairman censured the government for unleashing violence on ‘peaceful’ participants of the long march and commended the people who stood up to and withstood intense shelling, which he claimed was only witnessed once in the country’s history during martial law.

He added that such scenes were conducive to a ‘new Pakistan’.