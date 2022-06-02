SHC declares Nimra Kazmi was not abducted

Sindh High Court on Thursday declared no abduction case would charge Nimra Kazmi because her medical report says she is a teenager (17-18 years old).

Kazmi said to be a 16-year-old resident of Karachi’s Saudabad, allegedly went missing last month and had later emerged in Punjab, saying she had left her parents’ home of her free will to marry Shahrukh.

A case regarding Kazmi’s alleged abduction was lodged at the Saudabad police station on the complaint of her family.

A two-member high court bench comprising Justice Agha Faisal and Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the petition on Thursday.

In the last petition, the court had ordered the authorities for her medical examination to determine her age because her family claimed that she is not 18 years old.

At a hearing on Thursday, the girl appeared in the court from the shelter home along with the medical examination report which says her age lies between 17 to 18 years old.

The justice Kalhoro remarked Nimra was neither an underage girl nor had been abducted.

Later, the court directed the trial court to determine her age and make a decision on whether she send to her parents or the shelter home.

Kazmi’s parents, meanwhile, have rejected the medical report and decided to take legal action further.