FIA arrests Pakistanis involved in filming Turkish women, transporting illegal immigrants

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has arrested two Pakistanis who were living as illegal immigrants in Turkey and were allegedly involved in criminal activities including filming Turkish women and uploading their videos on the video-sharing app TikTok.

A statement released by the FIA on Wednesday said that the two, who were identified as Muhammad Junaid and Ameer Khan, were apprehended in two separate search operations.

The suspects had secretly filmed Turkish women in the streets and uploaded the material on social media, which sparked outrage in the Turkish society and damaged the goodwill of Pakistan among Turkish people, the press release said.

FIA also claimed that the suspects were also involved in the transportation of illegal immigrants from Pakistan to Turkey.

The press release said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken serious notice of the incident and ordered the FIA to prosecute the deported accused.

FIA has registered cases against the two while operations are underway to arrest their accomplices, the press release said and added, “No one will be allowed to damage bilateral brotherly relations of Pakistan and Turkey.”

FIA also announced that a crackdown has been launched against all agents involved in trafficking people from Pakistan to Turkey.

Background

In May, several clips of Pakistani men filming Turkish girls and women on recreational spots surfaced on TikTok.

This sparked outrage among the locals and trends under hashtags #Pakistaniperverts and #PakistaniGetOut ran on Twitter ensuing which FIA resorted to action.

Earlier in April, several reports on Turkish media claimed that the transcontinental country had made changes in the visa policy for Pakistan after four Pakistani immigrants were found involved in the kidnapping for ransom of four Nepalis in Istanbul.

However, Pakistan Embassy in Turkey in a Twitter message on April 29 refuted such claims and maintained that the policy was intact.