Amber Heard: Disappointed ‘beyond words’ after defamation verdict

Jury reaches verdict in Depp vs Heard defamation trial
AFP Jun 02, 2022
US actress Amber Heard said she was disappointed “beyond words” Wednesday after a jury found she had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling it a “setback” for women.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard said in a statement released shortly after the verdict was read in Virginia.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback… It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she said.

The jury, after a six-week trial, found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

