Priyanka lauds team Joyland for winning Cannes award

Bollywood actor and former Miss Wold Priyanka Chopra is all praise for the Pakistani film Joyland featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in the Muslim country.

Joyland has won the Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie.

The movie also received a 10-minute standing ovation at its worldwide premiere at Cannes.

Priyanka, who was called out by a Pakistani woman, Ayesha Malik, in 2019 for her comments promoting wars, has congratulated the team Joyland in her Instagram story on Wednesday for representing Asia in the prestigious film festival.

“All the powerful talent from Asia for getting the recognition they deserve,” she captioned the story with a group picture of the cast and crew while mentioning the award that they bagged.

Photo: Screengrab from Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story

Film’s director Saim Sadiq was quick to acknowledge Priyanka’s message and thanked her.

In a first, Joyland was recently premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival with a narrow selection of just 14 films in the Feature Film category.

The movie revolves around the sexual revolution, unraveling the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife. He instead joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe’s director, a trans woman.