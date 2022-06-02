Rizwan reveals how his ‘downfall’ could begin

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has opened up about what could begin the downfall of his career.

While speaking during a press conference in Lahore, ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, Rizwan said a player can never be perfect and must continue to put in the hard yards on a regular basis.

“I’m thankful to Allah Almighty for whatever I have achieved so far but I will continue putting in the hard yards. The moment I feel that I’m perfect, my downfall will start as I don’t know anything else other than hard work,” said Rizwan.

The right-hander also spoke about the competition between him and skipper Babar Azam, who are among the top three T20I batters in the world, at the top of the order.

“He [Babar Azam] has a very down to earth personality. His intention is to take the Pakistan team to new heights,” he said. “The entire world is fan of his cover drive.”

“If we [Me and Babar] don’t compete, Pakistan team’s performance will go down because we play in the top-order. It also makes things easier for players coming after us. This is a healthy competition for Pakistan team,” he added.

It must be noted that Rizwan, who turned 30 yesterday, was the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021. He has played 22 Tests, 44 ODIs and 56 T20I matches for Pakistan so far.

Pakistan team is currently preparing for the series against West Indies, which is set to begin with the first ODI on June 8 in Multan. The second and third ODI will be played at the same venue on June 10 and 12.