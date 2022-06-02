Mahela Jayawardene names Pakistan great as ‘toughest bowler’

Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene has revealed the toughest bowler he faced throughout his career.

The former captain made the revelation during the ICC’s digital show.

According to him, it did not matter what time of the day it was, Pakistan great Wasim Akram always used to bring his best to the table.

“I made my debut when it was his [Akram’s] peak or the backend of his career,” Jayawardene said. “He had a really quick-arm action and he had the ability to beat you any time of the day.

He went on to say that pitch conditions became irrelevant when the former Pakistan captain used to come onto bowl. “He could pose problems to any batter and not just him.”

“He [Akram] would run-in with the same intensity at the end of the second day’s play as he would at the first ball of the match,” he added.

Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is, where he scored just over 26,900 combined in the international cricket. He was also the part of the Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2014 winning squad.