FIA identified 112 human traffickers operating in Pakistan

The Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHS) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has prepared a list of 112 wanted smugglers operating the nefarious business in Pakistan.

Some 103 wanted criminals are reportedly operating the business while residing in Pakistan while nine human traffickers are running it from abroad.

The federal agency plans to launch a crackdown on the enlisted human traffickers.

As per SAMMA TV’s correspondent Adil Tanoli, the highest number of the criminals operating the business are in Rawalpindi circle, 18, followed by Lahore circle where 17 wanted criminals are involved in the illegal business.

The list also includes 14 human traffickers wanted by the Gujranwala circle, 11 by the Karachi circle, and 10 by the Islamabad circle.

The list enlisting 112 human traffickers includes nine offenders who are reportedly operating the illegal business from abroad while 103 are located in Pakistan. However, the FIA has not been able to book them.

The report read that 20 cases are registered against Azad Khan who hails from Lahore while six cases are registered against Afzal Sadiq who hails from Faisalabad.

There are 12 cases against Rafat Maha who is wanted by the Islamabad circle while Haroon Munir is wanted by the Gujranwala circle in eight cases.

The resident of Rahim Yar Khan, Mukhtar, is wanted in nine cases by Multan circle while Kohat’s resident Zeeshan Tariq is sought by Rawalpindi circle in 10 cases.

Mazhar Iqbal of Karachi is wanted by FIA’s Karachi circle in 10 cases.

Besides this, some five offenders are sought by FIA’s Multan circle and four by Faisalabad Circle.