Shaheen opens up about becoming fastest bowler in the world

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has opened up about becoming the fastest bowler in the world, after pacers Lockie Ferguson and Umran Malik crossed the 157kmph mark in the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League.

While speaking in a press conference on Thursday in Lahore, Shaheen said that speed only comes in handy if you have good line and length.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” said Shaheen. “I’m working on my fitness in order to increase my speed.”

He also opened up about playing the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies ODI series, which starts on June 8 in Multan, in scorching heat.

“As a fast-bowler, it’s difficult to bowl in such hot weather which is why we bowl in short spells,” he said. “Our training sessions are also taking place around the match timings in order to acclimatise with the conditions.”

Shaheen also stressed the importance of the series against West Indies, bearing in mind the qualification for 2023 World Cup.

“This is an important series in terms of World Cup qualification which is why we don’t want to lose any matches. Also, West Indies are a strong international side and it is not as if they are sending U-19 players for this series,” he said.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to rest, the management makes sure that we get some time off,” he concluded.

Both teams desperately need points to climb up the ladder in the ICC World Cup Super League as Pakistan are currently in ninth place, 60 points, meanwhile West Indies are in 10th place with 50 points.