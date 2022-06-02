“Don’t cross limits, talk of Pakistan division”: PM warns Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday not to cross limits and talk about the division of Pakistan.

The ousted PM Imran Khan drew ire for his statement criticizing the army and for saying if it did not make the “right decisions,” the country would disintegrate into three parts. He made these remarks in an interview to a private news channel.

Condemning the statement, the PM wrote in a tweet “While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices.”

The PM warned him saying that “Do your politics but don’t dare to cross limits & talk about division of Pakistan.”

The former prime minister, who was ousted as a result of a successful no-confidence motion on April 10, has been holding protests throughout the country, demanding fresh elections.

In the interview, Khan said if the “establishment” did not make the right decisions, the army would be disintegrated and the country divided into three parts.“

The interviewer had asked given that the establishment may not support him to return to power what would be his strategy.

Imran Khan said, “This is in fact a problem of Pakistan, a problem of the establishment. If the establishment at this moment did not make right decisions, I have given you in writing that they [the establishment] would be destroyed. The military would be destroyed first, because the country would go bankrupt. Where will it head to? I tell you the sequence [of events]. Since they [the new government] have taken power, the rupee has been falling, the stock market is going down and inflation is rising. Pakistan is headed towards default. If we defaulted, it would mean Pakistan is going to bankrupt. Which are the biggest institutions to be hit [in case of the country goes bankrupt]? The Pakistani military.”

“When the military is hit. After that what is the concession we would be asked to made?,” he said and added that Pakistan would be required to de-nuclearize.

He said that nuclear weapons were the biggest deterrent for Pakistan. “If that [deterrent] is removed, what will happen? I tell you today, Pakistan would be disintegrated into three parts.”

In the same interview, Imran Khan also said that he did not have absolute powers as prime minister of the country and the real power lay somewhere else.