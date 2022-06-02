PHC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in long march case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan bail before arrest in cases registered against the party’s Azadi March on Islamabad.

The bail is set at Rs50,000 and two personal guarantors. The court directed Khan to appear before the Islamabad Sessions Court by June 25.

At least 14 cases have been registered against the former prime minister under charges involving interference in state affairs and damaging public property.

Khan appeared before the court along with his lawyer and legal advisor Babar Awan, SAMAA TV’s Sajjad Haider reported.

The cases against the PTI chief and other leadership were registered following the recently held long march on May 25 which was called off by Khan, upon reaching Islamabad, after hours of clashes between police and marchers.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former federal energy minister Hammad Azhar in a similar case in Lahore.

IHC also asked the authorities to inform the court about the number of cases registered against him by people as well as the Federal Investigation Agency.

Azadi March

Imran Khan’s “freedom march” was preceded by the authorities invoking Section 144, a measure used to curb gatherings.

The marchers went through the barricades to make their way to Islamabad and were met with tear gas as police tried to disperse the crowd.

The government, on the other hand, claimed that the PTI supporters had set the fires around the greenbelt and damaged the public property.