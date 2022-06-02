Palestinian man shot dead by Israel army in West Bank

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man during a clash in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The fighting rocked the Dheisheh camp near Bethlehem, a ministry statement said, identifying the dead man as Ayman Muhaisen, 29. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army had no immediate comment.

The Palestinian death was the third within 24 hours after a woman was shot and killed a Palestinian woman at the Arroub refugee camp in the southern Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The second death came when Israeli troops invaded the village of Yabad outside Jenin to demolish the homes of the alleged assailant in a March attack that killed five people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak.

The health ministry said the Palestinian died in hospital in Jenin, after being admitted in critical condition, having been “shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh”.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said that six Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli raid.

The army said that it had on April 17 informed the family of Diaa Armashah, 27, of the demolition order against the family home.

Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it blames for attacks on Israelis.

The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.

Thirty-eight Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank including an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.