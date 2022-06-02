IHC grants Hammad Azhar protective bail in long march case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted on Thursday protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal energy minister Hammad Azhar in the cases against the party’s long march in Lahore.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition.

The bail is set at Rs5,000. The court directed Azhar to appear before the local court within 11 days.

Azhar had appeared before the high court along with his lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry.

The court, on the other hand, restrained the police from arresting the former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser. It also asked the authorities to inform the court about the number of cases registered against him by people as well as the Federal Investigation Agency.

The cases against the PTI leaders were registered following the recently held long march to Islamabad on May 25 which was called off by Imran Khan after hours of clashes between police and marchers.

The court also issued a notice to the home secretary and others on Asad Qaiser’s request and ordered the secretary and other parties to submit their replies by the next hearing.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till June 20.