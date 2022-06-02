PM Shehbaz takes notice of train rape case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took notice of the train rape case and formed a committee to oversee the matter.

He also ordered authorities to take stern action against the culprits.

The committee is headed by Salman Sufi. He is also the head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Committee.

The committee suggested some changes to protect the female passengers, including to deploy a female railway police force on the stations.

Moreover, one lady sub-inspector and two lady constable teams should also be deployed.

A mobile app “Safar Saheli” will be launched to help the women to get all information and register their complaints.

Along with the app. the committee also recommended to print the app download information and emergency helpline on the tickets and install the SOS emergency button on the trains.

It was also advised to install facial recognition and video surveillance system at the stations.

Background

On Monday, A woman traveling on a Karachi-bound private train after meeting her children in Muzaffargarh was raped by three crew members who have been arrested.

The victim boarded Bahauddin Zakaria Express from Muzaffargarh on May 27 which was bound for Karachi via Multan in which she alleged that two ticket checkers and supervisor forced themselves upon her.

She said that the Zakaria Express officials said that she could purchase the ticket during her journey. F* boarded the train and paid Rs250 to a ticket-checker for economy class.

After crossing Rohri station, the victim said another ticker-checker, who introduced himself as Zahid, came to her and asked her to come with him to the air-conditioned (AC) compartment where the supervisor, Aqib, was already present.

After a brief conversation between both crew members, Zahid left and Aqib also went outside the AC compartment and locked the door.

F* said Zahid then returned to the compartment and demanded more money for getting a seat in AC compartment.

In response, the victim insisted that she wanted to return to the economy class as she did not have the money. This made the crew member furious, and he raped the victim.

The victim said after Zahid, Aqib also raped her and then another man, which she can identify, came there and forced himself upon her.

The victim said she narrated the whole incident to a security guard in the train who responded that he would complain against the crew members in the Multan office.

The police said they have registered a case against the suspects under sections 376 and 34 (rape and common intention) while medical examination of the victim has also been completed at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

The police officials said they were waiting for the outcome of the medical report, adding that the police team would travel to Multan if the report validates the charges.