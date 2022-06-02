Laal Aay, Maal Aay: Meet Lahore’s viral watermelon vendors

If you, or someone you know, is having a bad day, give them a slice of a red, chilled and juicy watermelon and sing the “Laal Aay, Maal Aay” song and watch as they instantly cheer up. The slogans, sung by a group of Lahore’s watermelon sellers’, has taken the internet by storm recently and is on everyone’s lips.

The group, who have gone viral for singing the unique jingle to attract customers to buy melons in this sweltering temperature, can be found in the wholesale fruit market of Lahore – sabzi mandi.

The viral video shows a group of sellers standing near tucks full of watermelons with men singing the jingle.

The seller slices a big watermelon in half, picks up the slice and screams “Laal Aay, Maal Aay”.

The watermelon seller, who can be seen in the video cutting up the large watermelon, says they have been selling fruit for the past 15 years.

With regards to the lyrics, he says that these are primarily sales slogans in which they hope to tell their customers that their fruits are fresh, ripe and juicy.

The watermelon sellers has said that since the video went viral, they have been fielding a lot of queries from people far outside of their usual circle of customers and friends.

While those vendors are helping people beat the heat with refreshing fruits and lots of smiles, they have gone viral on social media with content creators posting their recreations.