Karachi departmental store fire still raging even after 24 hours

The fire that broke out in the basement of a departmental store located near Jail Chowrangi, Karachi is still raging even after almost 24 hours as the district administration declared the building dangerous.

One person has died of suffocation after being trapped in a departmental store in Karachi where a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Six others have been treated at Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward for injuries

Fire brigade officials said that efforts are being made to extinguish the fire in the basement of the departmental store from different places but due to lack of access to the basement.

Senior Fire Officer Arif Mansoori said that 90% of the fire in the basement has been put out but due to excessive smoke, the teams are having difficulty getting inside.

“There were neither arrangements to put out fire nor the store had any emergency exit.”

It will take the fire service another two to three hours to extinguish the fire, he added.

The administration has restricted people from entering the area around the building. The building is a no go area for unauthorized until it is cleared by the authorities.

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Asma Batool said the administration and rescue officials are making “efforts to avoid any further casualties and has requested people living near the building to take necessary items and vacate their homes.”

All inhabitants evacuated

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited the site earlier and said all residents have been evacuated.

Some elderly and sick, who could not use the emergency stairs, were evacuated by rescue teams, he said.

“Our staff have inspected the building and have evacuated everyone,” he said.

Asked about the storage of goods in the basement, Wahab said that it was the building control authority’s job to check if that was the case and that they will check the map of the building to determine whether a violation took place.

“Our target at the moment is to minimize the damage,” he said, adding, “we are focusing on relief operation.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that they will be inspecting the building in the coming days and draft a report.

Officials added that first a team from District East will inspect the building and draft a report which will be submitted to the SBCA technical team. The technical team will in turn will inspect the building and review the report by the District East and determine the extent of damage to the building.