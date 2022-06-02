Hanif Abbasi resigns as special assistant to prime minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday tendered his resignation as special assistant to the prime minister after Islamabad High Court on May 17 barred him to perform duties.

Abbasi’s appointment was challenged by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a petition that said “a person with a criminal conviction, particularly a conviction for dealing in narcotics,” was unsuitable to hold such a position.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directives while the hearing expressed hope that Abbasi would refrain from performing official duties till the next hearing.

On May 9, the court directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review Abbasi’s appointment as a special assistant.

Abbasi was notified as a SAPM, with the status of federal minister, on April 27.

Rasheed had objected, in his petition, to the appointment, calling it “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and violative of the principles of good governance and the rule of law.”

Rasheed argued a case was registered against Abbasi in Rawalpindi on July 21, 2012 under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997.

The petitioner said Abbasi was sentenced to life in 2018 and he later challenged the sentence in the Lahore High Court.

Case against Abbasi

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) registered a case against Abbasi and nine other people in June 2012. Abbasi was accused of obtaining Ephidrene, a controlled substance, for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical. However, instead of using it for medicinal purposes, he sold it on to narcotics smugglers.

After a trial that lasted six years, Abbasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Rawalpindi sessions court on July 21, 2018 just days before the general elections.

Abbasi then filed an appeal against his conviction before the LHC. His counsel argued the allegations weren’t proven against him. He argued that the ephedrine was sold to pharmaceutical companies. But, those companies were not named in the case in the anti-narcotics court.

In April 2019, the court suspended the life sentence and ordered his release on bail.