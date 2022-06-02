Khan under fire, SC seeks report on PTI march, pre-monsoon rains

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, June 2, 2022:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan drew ire for his statement criticizing the army and for saying if it did not make the “right decisions,” the country would disintegrate into three parts.

Reacting to the statement, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and former President Asif Zardari urged the people to take to the streets to protest against Khan’s “filthy” statement.

Amidst PTI approaching the Supreme Court to seek protection from the alleged “state torture”, the top court has directed Islamabad and spy agencies to submit reports within a week explaining a series of violent events during Imran Khan’s Azadi March.

The verdict, authored by the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, said, “It is apparent that the assurances conveyed to the Court by … the top leadership of the PTI may have been dishonored by the workers of the party by proceeding to the D-Chowk in the Red Zone area and by allegedly committing acts of arson and destruction of public and private properties on the way.”

Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed their pledge to upgrade the bilateral ties between the two countries to new heights by initiating cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister said the relationship between the two countries was embedded in common culture, a religious and spiritual heritage that transcends the boundaries of time politics, and geography.

A huge fire that broke out in a departmental store located near Central Jail on Wednesday afternoon is yet to be extinguished despite efforts that have been ongoing for more than 21 hours.

One person has died of suffocation after being trapped in the store. The fire erupted at 11 am in the warehouse.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast pre-monsoon rains to begin from the third week of June across the country.

The met office said that above-normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country with pre-monsoon rains expected to start from the third week of June.