Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12am - 2 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am - 2 June 2022 Jun 02, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am - 2 June 2022 Recommended PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan pledge to take bilateral ties to new heights Gunman kills four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police PTI workers ‘dishonored’ the assurances given to the court by entering D Chowk: SC Related Stories How Karachi police pile on the miseries for car snatching victims The housing scheme of Hyderabad where monthly rent is in double digits A peek into Sindh’s first centralized Rescue 1122 service Most Popular Balochistan LG elections: Independents lead according to unofficial results After Tchouameni, Real Madrid considering signing Liverpool star Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah