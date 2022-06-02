Imran Khan draws ire for saying Pakistan may disintegrate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan drew ire for his statement criticizing the army and for saying if it did not make “right decisions,” the country would disintegrate into three parts.

He made these remarks in an interview to a private news channel.

Reacting to the statement, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and former President Asif Zardari said no Pakistani can even think of talking about the country’s disintegration.

He said that Khan is speaking Modi’s language.

He urged the people to take to the streets to protest against Khan’s “filthy” statement.

Other politicians have also reacted sharply to Khan’s statement.

PML-N Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan tweeted Imran Khan will not be there but Pakistan would exist until the doomsday Insha Allah.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said his statement was against the constitution, those who talk about the division of the country are called the enemy of the country. Imran’s such speech should not be broadcast on TV.

‘Country will disintegrate into three parts’

The former prime minister, who was ousted as a result of a successful no-confidence motion on April 10, has been holding protests throughout the country, demanding fresh elections.

In the interview, Khan said if the “establishment” did not make the right decisions, the army would be disintegrated and the country divided into three parts.“

The interviewer had asked given that the establishment may not support him to return to power what would be his strategy.

Imran Khan said, “This is in fact a problem of Pakistan, a problem of the establishment. If the establishment at this moment did not make right decisions, I given you in writing that they [the establishment] would be destroyed. The miltary would be destroyed first, because the country would go bankrupt. Where will it head to. I tell you the sequence [of events]. Since they [the new government] have taken power, the rupee has been falling, stock market is going down and inflation is rising. Pakistan is headed towards default. If we defaulted, it would mean Pakistan is going to bankruptcy. Which is the biggest institutions to be hit [in case of the country going bankrupt]? The Pakistani military.”

“When the military is hit. After that what is the concession we would be asked to made?,” he said and added that Pakistan would be required to de-nuclearize.

He said that nuclear weapons were the biggest deterrent for Pakistan. “If that [deterrent] is removed, what will happen? I tell you today, Pakistan would be disintegrated into three parts.”

In the same interview, Imran Khan also said that he did not have absolute powers as prime minister of the country and the real power lay somewhere else.

PTI leaders claim Khan’s statement twisted by the media

Soon after social media reacted to his interview, PTI leaders sprung to action to defend Imran Khan, with Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib saying that some TV channels and analysts had twisted his statement and that the former prime minister had raised legitimate concerns about the country.

“Government media consultants who are recruited as journalists to various channels are giving strange interpretations to Imran Khan’s Bol TV interview at midnight. Imran Khan legitimately pointed out the dangers that Pakistan faces in case of economic catastrophe,” he tweeted.

Farrukh Habib tweeted a clip from Imran Khan’s interview where he presents the hypothetical sequence of events leading up to Pakistan’s disintegration.

Habib claimed that some TV channels were asked to run special transmissions. Imran Khan was not talking about his person but Pakistan, he said.

The former state minister on information referred to Dawn Leaks and Memogate episodes from the PML-N and PPP eras between 2008-2018 and said that those who spoke about rattling the country, struck friendship with Narendra Modi, and amassed wealth overseas, had brought Pakistan to the verge of default and this would harm Pakistan.