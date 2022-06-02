How much petrol costs without govt taxes, subsidies

**Although the government on May 27 reduced subsidies on petroleum prices, soaring crude oil and sent up the “price differential claim” — the difference between the actual price and the price at filling stations — to Rs39.32 per litre for petrol. **

This piece was written before the second price hike of Rs30 in less than a week on Thursday.

In other words, if the government stops subsidizing petrol, this amount will be added to current price of Rs178.86. However, the bigger question to ask is exactly how much subsidy the government offers and what is the price of petrol in Pakistan without taxes and subsidies.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and refineries have calculated the ex-refinery price, or base price, for petrol on June 01 at Rs206.42 per litre. After adding retailer and freight charges — Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM), distributors margin, and dealers’ commission — of Rs12.76 per litre the price, without subsidy, stands at Rs219.18 per litre.

Since the government has set the petrol price at Rs176.86 per litre — and decided against raising it further on June 1 after a whopping Rs30 per litre hike on May 27 — the difference between price calculated by refineries and oil marketing companies and the price at filling stations is estimated at Rs 39.32 per litre. This is the amount the oil marketing companies would bill to the government under price differential claim (PDC).

The PDC had dropped to Rs17.02 from 47.02 on May 27, when the government announced price hike, based on the ex-refinery price calculations performed on May 15. The base price was estimates at Rs184.37 per litre at the time.

However, between May 13 and May 27, the US dollar rose from Rs193.18 to Rs200.30, jacking up exchange rate for the period to an average of Rs199.56, according to detailed computation by Ogra.

Meanwhile, world oil prices also increased, breaching the $120 a barrel mark.

This pushed up the free on board (FOB) price — the price before the imported goods enter a country — of petrol (95 Ron) from an average of Rs24,705.8 per barrel before May 13 to an average of Rs 28,781.74 per barrel by May 27. This means FOB petrol price increased by Rs25.63 per litre in over two weeks.

Orga calculations show that while petrol cost Rs155.4 before May 13, it now costs Rs181 per litre at Pakistani ports.

Since the government continues to collect import taxes on petroleum products and crude oil, the per litre price of petrol rises to Rs200 before it enters the network of oil marketing companies and freight and retailer costs are added.

The sales tax and petroleum levy of Rs30 was withdrawn by the PTI government and has not been reimposed so far, but government collects import taxes which remain a key source of revenue for it.

But even in absence of import taxes, the petrol costs around Rs181 today at ports and Rs193.6 after adding retailer and freight charges. Hence, consumers still get around Rs15 per litre in pure subsidy — though this is not how the government or economists would view it as no government could function without taxes.

If import taxes, Rs30 per litres PDL, 17% general sales taxes, and retailer and freight charges are added to the port price would add up to Rs286 per litre, according to the exchange rate on May 27.

However, since the rupee has grown stronger aginst the US dollar in the past few days, the petrol price with all the taxes and PDL could be around Rs270 per litre. This is what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is demanding.

In comparision, on March 01, a day after then-Prime Minister Imran Khan slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 per litre to Rs149.86 and Rs144.15, the 15-days average FOB price of petrol at Pakistani ports was at Rs121 per litre. On April 15, when he had left the FOB price was calculated at Rs138.76 per litre by Ogra.

The PDC began to incur from the day Imran Khan announced the price freeze but it grew with rising crude prices and falling rupee.

The oil marketing companies have complained that the government was not paying them in PDC, making it difficult for them to continue buying petroleum products at higher rates and supply them to consumers at a lower price.

The issue has caused problems for Pakistani oil imports.

More than half of Pakistan’s oil import bill comprises of petroleum products and not crude. Producing the same products at local refineries could go a long way to help save precious foreign exchange.