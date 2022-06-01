Enough evidence to start contempt proceedings against Imran Khan: Justice Yahya Afridi

Supreme Court Justice Yahya Afrdi on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan disobeyed the apex court’s May 25 verdict by calling upon his party’s workers to enter Islamabad’s D Chowk during the party’s long march.

Justice Afridi is the dissenting judge in the 4-1 verdict announced by a bench headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, which heard the petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association for enforcement of the fundamental rights of people given in the Constitution.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi were also part of the bench.

The verdict noted that PTI workers, by entering Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ‘dishonored’ the commitment given by the party leadership to the apex court before the long march. However, the court refrained from blaming the PTI chairman for instigating his workers to enter the D-Chowk.

Justice Afridi disagreed with the chief justice’s order that there was no credible evidence to start contempt proceedings against Khan.

He noted that Khan’s statement played in the court and his conduct were “sufficient to prima facie show that he disobeyed the court’s order.”

He referred to Khan’ statement made on May 25, in which he said, “Wherever Pakistanis are watching this, the good news is that the Supreme Court has decided that there won’t be any obstacles and arrests. Therefore I am calling all Pakistanis to come out this evening and try to reach D-Chowk because InshaAllah, I will be there in one and a half hour.”

“The above statement of Mr. Imran Khan, coupled with his conduct that followed thereafter in proceeding beyond the venue decided in the order dated 25.05.2022 for the political gathering, is in my opinion, sufficient to prima facie show that Mr. Imran Khan disobeyed the order of this Court dated 25.05.2022,” wrote Justice Afridi.

He added that, instead of seeking reports from officials of state’s agencies, the court should proceed against Khan for disobeying the court.

Justice Afridi while disagreeing from the bench on this point, however agreed that the petition under consideration had become infructuos and rightly disposed off.

He also assented to the bench’s decision to dismiss the attorney general’s plea for action against Khan.

In his plea, the AGP said, “[T]his Court may pass prohibitory and regulatory orders so as to allow the law enforcement agencies to take action against the miscreants including but not limited to causing arrest of the miscreants.”

While adding his observation, Justice Afridi called the plea “surprising” adding that noted that the plea “was against the very principle of trichotomy of powers enshrined in [the] Constitution.”

“To maintain law and order in the country is the domain and mandate of the executive. Thus, the very prayer is contrary to the constitutional mandate and is, therefore, not legally entertainable.”