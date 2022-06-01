Pakistan down Sri Lanka in first women’s ODI

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima’s career-best performance, along with fifties by opener Sidra Amin and captain Bismah Maroof, helped Pakistan record a convincing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ICC Women’s Championship ODI series at the Southend Club, Karachi on Wednesday.

Set a 170-run target, Pakistan reached home courtesy a 143-run stand between Sidra and Bismah – Pakistan record for the second-wicket in ODIs. The previous record was an unbeaten 133-run partnership between Javeria Khan and Nahida Khan against Ireland at Colombo in 2017.

The right-handed Sidra reached the fourth fifty of her career in 82 balls. Bismah registered her 16th fifty in 84 deliveries. Sidra was sent packing by Oshadi Ranasinghe for 76 with Pakistan mere two runs away from the target. Sidra scored 76 off 119 balls while Bismah contributed 62 off 101 balls.

Pakistan crossed the finishing line in the 42nd over with 49 balls to spare, with Omaima Sohail hitting the winning run.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss for the fourth consecutive time on the tour and like the T20Is, decided to bat first again.

Sri Lanka could only muster 169 due to a fighting unbeaten 49 off 50 balls by Kavisha Dilhari. Ghulam Fatima produced the best spell of her ODI career finishing with impressive figures of 10-2-21-4.

Pacer Fatima Sana took two wickets for 24 runs while Sadia took two for 30, two Sri Lankan batters were run out.

The second ODI will be played on Friday.