Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Money » Finance

Pakistani rupee extends rally against US dollar

The value of greenback has declined by Rs4 since Friday
Samaa Money Jun 01, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Pakistani rupee continued to grow for the fourth consecutive trading session against the US dollar, registering a 30% increase on Wednesday.

The rally began on Friday following the government’s announcement to slash fuel subsidies and the value of the US dollar has declined by Rs4 in four days.

On Wednesday, the US dollar lost 59 paisas to close at Rs197.87 from Rs198.46 in the interbank market.

In the open bank market, the US dollar lost 30 paisas and was trading at Rs198. The greenback has declined by Rs5.30 in the open market since Friday.

The renewed hopes of an IMF deal have bolstered Pakistan’s money and the stock market in recent days, though the Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) lost steam on Wednesday, declining 322 points or 0.75%.

Here are foreign currency rates for the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Currency Open Close Change
US Dollar 198.461 197.8695 -0.5912
Euro 212.909 212.0765 -0.836
British Pound 250.239 248.9099 -1.3345
Australian Dollar 142.594 142.1989 -0.3979
Malaysian Ringgit 45.3158 45.1242 -0.1958
Chinese Yuan 29.8112 29.563 -0.2565
Canadian Dollar 156.552 156.4124 -0.1403
UAE Dirham 54.0316 53.8706 -0.461
Saudi Riyal 52.9116 52.7568 -0.1577

dollar rate

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div