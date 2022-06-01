Pakistani rupee extends rally against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to grow for the fourth consecutive trading session against the US dollar, registering a 30% increase on Wednesday.

The rally began on Friday following the government’s announcement to slash fuel subsidies and the value of the US dollar has declined by Rs4 in four days.

On Wednesday, the US dollar lost 59 paisas to close at Rs197.87 from Rs198.46 in the interbank market.

In the open bank market, the US dollar lost 30 paisas and was trading at Rs198. The greenback has declined by Rs5.30 in the open market since Friday.

The renewed hopes of an IMF deal have bolstered Pakistan’s money and the stock market in recent days, though the Pakistan Stock Exchange(PSX) lost steam on Wednesday, declining 322 points or 0.75%.

Here are foreign currency rates for the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.