PTI workers ‘dishonored’ the assurances given to the court by entering D Chowk: SC

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, by entering Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ‘dishonored’ the commitment given by the party leadership to the apex court before the long march towards Islamabad on May 25.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association for enforcement of the fundamental rights of the people give in the Constitution in anticipation of PTI’s march. Justice Afridi wrote a dissenting note in the verdict.

The verdict, authored by the cheif justice, said, “It is apparent that the assurances conveyed to the Court by … the top leadership of the PTI may have been dishonored by the workers of the party by proceeding to the D-Chowk in the Red Zone area and by allegedly committing acts of arson and destruction of public and private properties on the way.”

However, the chief justice noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to postpone the sit-in for six days averted “further damage to property or injury to human life.”

He added that court allowed the PTI to hold the protest at a specific venue after the assurances from the party leadership.

On May 25, a three-member bench allowed the PTI to hold the rally in the H-9 sector of Islamabad and ordered the government to prepare the venue and provide security.

The court expected the top leadership of all concerned political parties to direct their workers and supporters to remain peaceful “and not to create law and order situation under any circumstances,” the verdict added.

The attorney general of Pakistan told the court that despite the assurance, Imran Khan invited his supporters to D-Chowk and his call resulted in violence and damage to properties.

Some trees in the greenbelt of Blue Area of Islamabad were put on fire. At least 31 Police officers were injured in stones pelting by the crowd and Article 245 of the Constitution had to be invoked in the middle of the night to call the armed forces in aid of civil power, reads the verdict.

However, the court did not put the responsibility of “reckless acts of mob anger” on PTI’s leadership, adding that there was no evidence to suggest workers were instigated by the leadership.

The court took note of the AGP’ claim that the PTI workers entered D-Chowk on Imran Khan’s call, but said that it “was exercising we exercise restraint for the time being for a number of reasons.”

“Firstly, Mr. Imran Khan has called off the rally/public meeting. That gives a recess to the charged mob … Secondly, prudence advises that time be given for sanity to prevail among the stakeholders.”

The chief justice said more facts were needed to establish the sequence of events and identity the perpetrators.

He ordered ISI director general, Islamabad police chief and chief commissioner ICT, interior secretary, Intelligence Bureau director general to answer the following questions within a week:

a) At what time did Imran Khan make the announcement for party workers to reach D- Chowk?

b) When, where and how did the crowd cross the barricade to enter a hitherto closed area?

c) Was the crowd entering the Red Zone organized or supervised or did it move randomly?

d) Were there any acts of provocation or breach of assurance by the Government?

e) Was any action or treatment meted out by the ICT police against the protesters disproportionate to the actual or perceived wrong committed by the protesters?

f) How many protesters managed to enter the Red Zone? Which security arrangements, if any, were relaxed by the Executive authorities? Whether any security barrier cordons were broken or breached by protestors? Did any protestor/party worker reach the G-9/ H-9 ground?

g) How many civilians were injured/killed/ hospitalized/arrested?

The court dismissed the AGP’s plea for action against the PTI chairman, saying that it was yet to be established whether the May 25 actions were in violation of the court’s orders.

If such was found to be true, separate proceedings would be initiated, the verdict noted.

“For independent proceedings to be maintained, relevant and credible material must be presented to the Court for it to assess whether there are valid grounds to justify appropriate action against the offending persons, if any.”

The chief justice said the May 25 order “created a balance between the rights of the protesters, ordinary public and the State’s duties.”

This was not in good faith but, the court’s “bona fide effort” was disrespected, the verdict added.

“Although it was meant to create harmony between the two opposing sides for the sake of protecting public interest and the constitutional rights of the people, such order was passed by trusting the representations made and assurances given to the Court of the State.”

The court dismissed the petition, saying that it has become infructuos after the PTI has called off the protests, and the capital’s roads were open.

May 25 verdict

On May 25, the court ordered the authorities to release PTI leaders and activists arrested before and during the march, while permitting the PTI to hold its rally at a ground located between H-9 and G-9.

The PTI has assured the court that no public or private property will be damaged during the rally.

During the hearing, PTI leader Babar Awan made five requests to the court including: tear gas shelling and baton charge on protesters should be stopped, routes should be open, PTI workers who have been arrested without any FIRs should immediately be released. He also said that the PTI wants the same venue for the sit-in where JUI-F had staged their protests in the past.

He assured the court that they will remain peaceful and the routine life will not be disturbed.

On this, the court ordered the attorney general to talk to the prime minister and get his instructions, and inform the court within an hour. The attorney general conveyed to the court that the prime minister wanted the issue to be resolved outside the court.