Three reasons why Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo should join Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player of all-time but at 37 time is running out for the Portuguese at the highest level of football.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United in the summer last season, after leaving Juventus, hasn’t worked out in the manner he would have expected. Despite being the team’s top goal-scorer, 18, Ronaldo couldn’t help The Reds qualify for the Champions League next season as they barely finished in sixth place.

Manchester United are a team that is going through a rebuilding phase, while also being overly reliant on Ronaldo, and it can’t be said for sure how long it will take new manager Erik ten Hag to get the side back on track.

Bearing in mind the instability at United, it would be better for Ronaldo if he plys his trade at a more settled club next season.

Considering the situation of the transfer market, Ronaldo should push for a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski leaving

Robert Lewandowski has been key figure at Bayern for the past many years but it is highly likely that he will leave Die Roten in the summer transfer window.

With Lewandowski leaving, Bayern will need someone to make up for the truck load of goals scored by the Polish international which is something Ronaldo can help them with. Ronaldo might be aging but he is still a fox in the box with his remarkable skillset.

The Portuguese might not be the long-term solution in the striker’s role for Bayern but they will definitely breathe easy with him in the side for a couple of years.

Good service

Being at Bayern will also give Ronaldo the opportunity to play with better technically skilled footballers as compared to Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s elite off-the-ball movement and positioning inside the box is something United failed to take advantage on many occasions throughout the last season. The players around Ronaldo weren’t able to track his movements in Manchester but one would expect an uptick in quality if he joins Bayern which has the likes of Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka, who have great vision while going forward.

Adequate rest

Ronaldo is a supremely fit footballer but next season is going to be more challenging for him because of the additional responsibility of leading Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Switching to Bayern will give Ronaldo the opportunity to sit out few matches of Bundesliga, which is less competitive as compared to the Premier League, and focus on major events such as the Champions League and the World Cup.

If you ask Ronaldo, he would never want to miss a football match for his team but the reality is, with his growing age, that he needs to start managing his playing time in order to be a force to reckon with in the foreseeable future.

