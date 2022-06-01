Is edit button coming to WhatsApp?

While people kept pleading Twitter’s leadership to grant their wish for an edit button, – we know what became of that – another app secretly started working on the feature, and might release it before the bird app does.

We can tell you that typos on WhatsApp won’t embarrass you anymore.

There is visual evidence that the app has been working on an edit button to let users modify their text messages, according to WABetaInfo, a website that keeps track of changes and updates the popular text messaging app.

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

The feature will soon be released to beta testers, a group of users who get to test new features and updates before they are released for wider use.

It is unclear whether there would a time window to edit the messages or if there would be an edit history to track changes.

However, we won’t get our hopes high after reading this as WhatsApp dabbled with this feature five years ago as well, but it was discarded in the development stages.

WhatsApp is also working on multiple new features, including allowing users to silently leave the group, create and share polls in groups and set cover photos.

In May, the app released the feature to allow users to react to messages using emoji. Users can choose from six emojis - Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks - to react to messages.