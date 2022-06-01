Register case against Rana Sanaullah, sessions court orders police

A Lahore sessions court on Wednesday ordered to register a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior police officers for violence against lawyers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were part of the party’s long march on May 25.

Additional Sessions Judge Malik Mudassir Umer Bodlah announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI’s lawyers.

The court ordered the concerned station house officer (SHO) to register a case and submit the report.

PTI moves SC

In a separate development, PTI, on Wednesday, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the federal government for using various ‘illegal’ tactics to quash and suppress peaceful protests by the party in Islamabad.

The petition, filed by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, pleaded the government used illegal tactics against the party leadership, workers, and the people of Pakistan who wanted to record their peaceful protest in Islamabad.

Interior minister justified police action

Sanaullah, on Tueday, justified the police’s action against the PTI march, claiming that the participants were armed.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live, the interior minister said the government was in possession of audiotapes that prove PTI Chief Imran Khan told his party supporters to come armed for the long march.

The government has “telephonic conversation” in which Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders could be heard instigating people before the protest, he said.