Islamabad High Court orders fresh inquiry into Mohsin Baig torture case

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the district magistrate to open a fresh inquiry into media person Mohsin Baig case as it expressed displeasure over the police investigation.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Baig’s wife against the alleged torture mated out to her husband by the personnel of Federal Investigation Agency and Islamabad police. As the hearing begin, the chief justice said that the basic function of the Police is to protect the citizens. One can imagine how would you be treating the common men, they don’t even come to the court, he said. The judge remarked that the FIA had not registered the case then who were the agency personnel that went to the police station. How the FIA was allowed to interrogate a suspect that was in police custody, asked Justice Minallah adding that the SHO who allowed this should not be in service. Justice Minallah remarked that the FIA at Mohsin Baig’s residence “unacceptable in a democratic society”. No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands, he said.

The justice also asked what was written in the district magistrate’s report.

If the suspect committed any illegal act then the investigation should have been done as per the law, he added. “No one can violate the law in any situation.”

The court ordered the district magistrate to initiate a fresh inquiry of the case and adjourned the hearing till July 01.

Case background

On February 16, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided Baig’s residence over the complaint of PTI minister Murad Saeed. The latter accused him of “character assassination” during NewsOne talk show G for Gharidah.

During the raid, the FIA said, Baig shot at and roughed two officers. After an hour of fighting, the journalist was arrested and a case was registered against him for attacking government officials.

Later on, Baig’s wife filed a petition which said that armed men in civil dress barged into the Baig’s house and misbehaved with the guard.

Baig’s wife claimed said that some “unknown men” trespass their house in the garb of investigation of case registered with the FIA by PTI Minister Murad Saeed against Baig for using “abusive” and “immoral language” against him during the talk show last week.

She claimed that her husband “came out with the licensed pistol to guard against an assault on his house but was taken hostage.” He was also tortured by the FIA and the police.