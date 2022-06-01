Election Commission’s Peshawar office rife with nepotism

Blatant nepotism prevailed in the Election Commission Peshawar Office with as many as 51 disputed recruitments were made on the “reference basis” during 2019 to provide jobs and other benefits to the families and relatives of higher officials, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

According to the documents obtained by SAMAA Investigation Unit that were submitted to the National Assembly on March 31, at least 51 recruitments on various scales were made in Election Commission Peshawar Office during January 2019 to January 2020.

Khyber District Election Commissioner Hamidullah got his nephew Muhammad Noman son of Hashim Khan recruited as Special Assistant in BPS-15 while Additional Election Commissioner (ADC) Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad, Shamshad Khan appointed his son Ibrar Saqib as Senior Assistant in BPS-15.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Muhammad Rafique handed over his brother Muhammad Shafiq, son of Zar Khan, the job as a Senior Assistant in BPS-15, and former KP Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad acquired the job of Junior Assistant in BPS-11 for his son Pir Taimoor Ahmad, Deputy Director Syed Zahoor Shah got his son Zahoor Shah appointed as Junior Assistant in BPS-11.

Similarly, Shafaratullah was appointed Class IV with reference to Rizwanullah, serving as Junior Assistant. Faiq Shah was hired as Junior Assistant in BPS-11 with reference to his father Shehnshah, serving as Senior Assistant.

On the other hand driver Muhammad Ismail got his son Muhammad Adeel recruited in BPS-2, Anar Gul got his son Asif Khan as a night watchman in BPS-2 and former gardener Muhammad Jamal got his son Jalal Ahmad recruited in his place.

Of the total 51 appointments, four were made in BPS-15 while 17 appointments were made in BPS-11 and 28 recruitments were made in BPS-02.

ECP Spokesperson said that the matter is being investigated. “Officials allegedly involved in this reported unlawful recruitment would be punished.”