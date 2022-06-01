Imran Khan: Govt ‘used force’ on PTI marchers inhumanely

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that the government “used force” on PTI marchers inhumanely, slamming Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for being a “criminal” minded.

Addressing a social media conference in Peshawar, the former prime minister highlighted the importance of digital media in creating awareness against corruption, and injustice and raising your voice.

“Social media is a tool where you can expose the wrongdoings of people in power,” he said.

The PTI chief said the Pakistani youth have to break the “fear” if anyone wants their voices to be heard, adding that “fear makes people handicapped”.

Khan described his politics as Jihad against “corrupt leaders” of the country. “We have to fight against the odds otherwise our children would have been facing the same problems,” he added.

The former prime minister urged the Supreme Court (SC) to appoint a monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians. He also said that PTI has filed a petition in the SC seeking permission for a second long march to Islamabad.

He said the petition seeks that the court should order that no force be used against the participants in the protest and sit-in.