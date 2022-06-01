Bismah allowed to stay with daughter during Commonwealth Games

Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter and mother have been granted permission to travel with the cricketer for the Commonwealth Games.

They will be accommodated at the games village in Birmingham in July so she can be with her infant daughter during the event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

They were initially denied accreditation, which would require the Pakistan batter to stay outside the Games village during the tournament.

The PCB confirmed such a situation has been averted and named an 18-member squad under Maroof for a tri-series in Belfast followed by the Games.

Pakistan face T20 world champions Australia and hosts Ireland from July 16-24 and play Barbados, India and Australia at the Games on July 29 and 31 and August 3, respectively.