PTI moves SC against govt actions to quash ‘peaceful’ Islamabad protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the federal government which it accuses used various ‘illegal’ tactics to quash and suppress peaceful protests by the party in Islamabad on May 25.

PTI filed the petition through its Secretary General Asad Umar.

The petition says the government was trying to use illegal tactics against the party leadership, workers, and the people of Pakistan who wanted to record their peaceful protest in Islamabad.

It said the manner of arrests, by raiding the homes of party workers, was part of a series of illegal acts by the government.

The petition said people were not allowed to travel towards Islamabad and that they were met with barbarous acts from the district administrations and provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Access to Islamabad was totally blocked from all cities. The citizens, who tried to exercise their fundamental rights and proceed to Islamabad to join the rally, were badly beaten up, tortured, tear-gassed, and arrested throughout the country.”

The use of teargas, raids, arrests, torture, roadblocks and the deployment of police across Pakistan, stifled and virtually prohibited citizens from exercising their fundamental rights, the petition stated.

It explained the respondents, and particularly officials of Punjab as well as the Ministry of Interior violated mandatory provisions of the Constitution and acted in a manner that amounts to state terrorism.

Therefore, they demanded the court to not torture or arrest or use any force or other coercive measures or intimidating tactics against citizens and the supporters, workers, members and leaders of the public who want to peacefully hold any protest.

“Not use violence including force or any strongarm tactics against any citizen, supporter, worker, member or leader of the petitioner who chooses to participate in the upcoming peaceful assembly.”