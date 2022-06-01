Pakistan hockey team finishes in fifth place during Asia Cup

Pakistan hockey team has finished in fifth place after thrashing Bangladesh by 8-0 on Wednesday in Jakarta.

For the winning side, Mubashir Ali scored two goals meanwhile Ali Rizwan, Afraz, Abdul Shahid, Umar Bhutta, Ajaz Ahmad and Ali Ghazanfar scored one goal each.

Earlier, Pakistan failed to qualify for the super four of the Asia Cup, which means that they won’t be able to qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan finished the first round level on points, 4, with India but the latter had a better goal difference.

India need to win their final pool match against Indonesia by margin of 15 goals in order to qualify for the next round. Despite the stiff ask, the Men in Blue defeated the hosts by 16-0 to confirm their spot in the super four.

Pakistan could have booked their spot in the super four if they had beaten or drew the match with Japan. However, the green shirts lost the match by 3-2.