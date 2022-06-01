After Tchouameni, Real Madrid considering signing Liverpool star

After almost securing Aurelien Tchouameni deal with AS Monaco, new Real Madrid are reportedly considering the making are move for Liverpool star.

The European heavyweights lifted their 14th Champions League crown on May 28, defeating Liverpool in Paris.

Following their UCL triumph, the Los Blancos diverted their attention towards signing the French midfielder, which is almost completed.

Now, according to the Sport Bild, the Spanish giants are considering making a move for Sadio Mane, who will look to leave Liverpool this summer.

The development was also reported by Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The Senegalese international is ready to leave Liverpool to embark on a new challenge heading into the 2021/22 season.

Sadio Mane has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s ascent in the last six years, with the Reds, who won a Premier League, Champions League and played three UCL finals.

In doing so, the 30-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in Europe.

The Senegalese international enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign, amassing 23 goals and five assists in 51 appearances for Liverpool.

Mane also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal while qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The interest from Real Madrid likely stems from their inability to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe. Several players have already popped up on Real Madrid’s radar, with Mane the latest to emerge as a target.

Liverpool will reportedly demand around €50 million to part ways with Mane this summer.