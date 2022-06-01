Saba, Sarmad hope Kamli beats ‘jets and dinosaurs’

With locally produced films struggling to make their mark against imported content, Kamli’s Director Sarmad Khoosat is clear that he never wanted his film to be released on Eid to avoid a multiple release scenario, as he expressed high hopes for surviving a duel between “jets and dinosaurs”.

Sarmad’s Kamli has received critical acclaim and even has been dubbed as his “best work” so far at its Karachi premier. The movie is all set for theatrical release on June 3.

While it has managed to avoid competition from other local releases, including his lead star’s other movie, Ghabrana Nahin Hai, it will have to face off with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion at the box office.

Appearing on SAMAA TV’s morning show, Naya Din, the Manto director underlined the importance of having a “central nervous system” to decide release dates for movies in Pakistan. “I never wanted to release the movie on Eid as my little contribution because we don’t have many movies,” he said.

He lamented the fact that artists and filmmakers both “feel bad” if any movie underperforms because of a clash with multiple releases.

Sarmad also highlighted that the “revival of cinema” is not just the job of filmmakers in making content, suggesting that the country needs to “revive the culture” where everybody ‘owns’ cinema.

“We have classified our cinema to a certain section of the society by keeping movie tickets expensive,” he complained.

Saba was optimistic that the film will prevail against the competition.

Kamli is a romantic thriller which features industry stalwarts such as Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, and Omair Rana in the lead roles. Kamli has created its hype by winning the hearts of film critics through its “brilliant” cinematography, an encapsulating soundtrack, and symbolic storyline.

Talking about her experience of working in the movie, Saba singled out the locations where the movie was shot as the “stand out” point for viewers.

She also recalled an “accident” from the set while shooting a scene that involved pyrotechnics.

“During a scene, I was locked in a room when I had to open the lock but the fire got out of control,” Saba recalled the horrific incident. “Sarmad was crying when I came out of the room.”

She said Sarmad is so sensitive that he was ready to even wrap up the shoot after the incident, adding that the director used to personally experience the situations before asking his actor to perform them.

Sarmad recently received a 10-minute standing ovation at the worldwide premiere of Joyland at Cannes.

The movie featuring a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in the Muslim country won the Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie.