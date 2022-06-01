Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 01 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 01 June 2022 Jun 01, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm - 01 June 2022 Recommended PTI workers ‘dishonored’ the assurances given to the court by entering D Chowk: SC Enough evidence to start contempt proceedings against Imran Khan: Justice Yahya Afridi ECP announces preliminary delimitations as seats for erstwhile FATA districts reduced Related Stories How Karachi police pile on the miseries for car snatching victims The housing scheme of Hyderabad where monthly rent is in double digits A peek into Sindh’s first centralized Rescue 1122 service Most Popular Balochistan LG elections: Independents lead according to unofficial results Send CNIC number to 786 to avail petrol subsidy: Miftah Real Madrid reportedly make huge offer for Tchouameni