Lahore’s e-ticketing system has no sanction of law: LHC

The high court on Wednesday stated that existing laws do not contain any provision for the e-challan system to work in Lahore, and directed the government to develop the requisite legal frameworks immediately.

Justice Tariq Saleem of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday pronounced his verdict on a petition filed by a commercial transporter through his counsel Mian Awais Suleman.

The court had previously reserved judgement on the petition on March 29 and announced it on Wednesday.

Petition

Falak Sher, a commercial transporter, had gone to court after a bus he had bought and inducted into his fleet was issued a ticket for Rs750 for an alleged traffic violation committed by a driver in his employ.

In addition to the ticket, Sher learnt that there were at least 54 outstanding tickets against his vehicle between March 2, 2019, and October 28, 2021, when he purchased the vehicle. When he asked the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) about the past outstanding tickets, he was told that he was liable to pay them since he is now the owner of the vehicle and that non-payment could lead to his vehicle being impounded.

He had argued that the outstanding tickets and the e-ticket system was illegal because no legal framework exists for an e-ticketing system.

Hence, any tickets issued through the system have been issued without lawful authority.

He further contended that traffic offences are like any other offences listed in book of statutes, hence the offender - driver - is personally responsible for it and his liability cannot be passed on to a third person – in this case to the owner of the vehicle in question.

Govt claims system is lawful

The additional advocate general submitted before the court that Section 116-A of the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, expressly deals with the ticketing system and the impugned tickets had been validly issued.

With regards to the fine, he contends that it has to be paid by the driver of the vehicle or its owner.

Every person intending to purchase a vehicle must check whether there are any outstanding tickets against the car and ensure that they are paid before the transaction is completed, the government argued.

Furthermore, the government contended that in this case, the petitioner had failed to disclose what were the terms of his contract with the vendor.

He submitted that PSCA was established by as per the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ordinance 2015, which was subsequently replaced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Act 2016 (the “2016 Act”), and is working under the superintendence of the Inspector General of Police. Its object was to develop and maintain a city-wide integrated command, control and communication system in the major cities of Punjab to ensure security of the people.

Law does not cover e-ticketing

In his rebuttal, the petitioner stated that that Section 116-A of the Ordinance does not authorize e-ticketing at all.

He argued that the government’s argument was anchored on an LHC Order but it cannot help in filling the legal lacunae.

“It is true that the government is obligated to implement court orders but, at the same time, it must see that the requisite legal framework is in place,” the petitioner argued.

Meanwhile, the PSCA contended that an increase in traffic on the roads had introduced new challenges and that technology was being used to check violations of rules and that the e-ticketing system was highly efficient for this purpose. The PSCA pointed towards the improved the city’s ranking in the traffic index apart from a reduction in fatal accidents and other violations.

The PSCA also sought support from the LHC Order passed in a constitutional petition instituted by the Mall Road Traders Association which sought directions from the Punjab government for the resolution of their problems.

Justice Saleem’s opinion

In his judgement, Justice Saleem opined that “section 116-A of the Ordinance shows that it provides for ticketing system only. It does not cater for e-ticketing.”

“Indubitably the authorized officer may seek assistance of PSCA for enforcement of section 116-A but the latter cannot issue any e-ticket on his behalf under the current legal dispensation unless there are arrangements to deliver it to the offender at the spot,” he said, adding, “No such mechanism is presently available.”

“The 2016 Act also does not licence the PSCA to issue e-tickets for any traffic violation,” he added.

With regards to an order of the LHC in a case filed by Mall Road Traders Association, Justice Saleem noted that the government cannot rely on it.

“The respondents cannot draw on the LHC Order because it merely suggests certain steps for developing a traffic management system for the Mall Road, Lahore, and directs that a meeting of the concerned departments be convened for that purpose.”

“It is neither a decree in the sense understood by the Respondents nor a substitute for legislative mandate,” Justice Saleem stated.

Hence, he said that the e-ticketing system has no sanction of law.

He further said that this case goes beyond what was argued or presented by either party.

He noted that e-tickets are “bad in law” because they are not included in Form-J which is prescribed under section 116-A of the Ordinance.

“It is mandatory inasmuch as it draws a charge. Next, they contain a notice that the vehicle can be impounded if the fine is not paid. This is patently illegal,” Justice Saleem stated, adding, “Section 115 115 of the Ordinance only authorizes detention of a vehicle that is used without certificate of registration or permit.”

With regards to holding someone else liable for the traffic offences committed by someone else, Justice Saleem made his stance clear, “A traffic offence entails personal liability and only the person who commits it can be penalized.”

“The buck cannot be passed to the owner of the vehicle unless he is the offender himself. The subsequent purchaser of the vehicle cannot be held liable in any eventuality. The current e-ticketing regime also infringes the principles relating to criminal liability.”

The verdict

In the eight-page verdict, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, Justice Saleem gave the verdict that, “It was saddening that the government introduced the e-ticketing challan system without doing proper homework and providing the required legal framework.”

The court subsequently directed the chief secretary to bring this lapse to the notice of the Chief Minister for taking immediate steps to rectify the situation.

The court also accepted Sher’s petition and quashed e-tickets pending against his bus.