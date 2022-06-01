Smoldering building at Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi declared ‘dangerous’, ‘unfit for for habitation’

The fire in Karachi’s departmental store - which has been raging for over 36 hours causing at least one person to die of suffocation, injuring three and rendering hundreds homeless - has left the building dangerous and ‘unfit for human habitation.’

The fire had started at 11am on Wednesday in the basement of a residential complex at the intersection of Jail Chowrangi and Kashmir Road in East district. The basement was used as a warehouse by the departmental store located on the ground floor of the building.

While the swift action of the fire department prevented the fire from spreading to the upper floors, lack of access to the basement meant that firefighters have been unable to gain access and successfully put it out.

As a result, the fire continued to rage even 36 hours after it began.

The inability of the fire department to control the inferno and a technical assessment by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) prompted it to write to the Deputy Commissioner for Karachi District East.

“The basement of the building, reserved for car parking and being misused for godowns (warehouses) purpose by “Chase Departmental Store” at ground floor, caught fire on June 01, 2022, at around 11:30am,” read the letter, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV.

SBCA’s letter to Karachi District East deputy commissioner. PHOTO: SOHAIL RAB KHAN/SAMAA TV

It added that all civic agencies including the fire department, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), police and the SBCA were working at the site and that they were “trying their best to extinguish the fire, which is of an enormous magnitude”.

The SBCA further said that all necessary machinery and man power had been deployed at the site to safeguard the life and property of the general public.

However, the letter said that the SBCA’s Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings (TCDB) had inspected the building and drafted an initial report.

This report, the SBCA said, had declared the building as “unfit for human habitation and dangerous”.

The SBCA urged the deputy commissioner to mobilize all available resources, including machinery and other manpower, to help control and extinguish the fire to minimize the damage caused by it.

“The SBCA is ready to extend any kind of support in shape of manpower and logistics as per available resources,” it said.

Since the fire affected the entire building, which has been declared unfit, the residents of 170 apartments have effectively been left homeless.

SBCA law on dangerous, unfit buildings

As per the SBCA laws, particularly amendments brought to the law in 2014, it grant greater powers to the authority in the event that any building is deemed dangerous or unfit for human habitation.

The 2014 amendment had added a host of sections, including section 7-F, which relates to “Regulation of Buildings”.

Divided into two parts, the first part deals with buildings in a ruinous stage or likely to fall or in anyway dangerous to any inhabitants of such buildings, neighboring buildings or passersby, the authority has been empowered to take necessary action unilaterally in the interest of public safety.

The second part of the clause refers to buildings in dangerous and uninhabitable conditions and grants the authority power to restrict habitation till suitable repairs are affected.

The clause reads:

If a building is in a dangerous condition, or otherwise unfit for human habitation, the authority may prohibit the occupation of such building till it has been suitably repaired to the satisfaction of the authority.

Firefighting efforts

Earlier, the fire department, along with water tankers provided by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) were trying to extinguish the fire.

KWSB’s Hydrant Cell Incharge Shahbaz Bashir told SAMAA TV that around 500,000 gallons of water has been supplied so far from the city’s three major hydrants.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Muhammad Mubeen said that the fire broke out in the basement of the departmental store.

Views from inside the store

He added departmental store had set up their warehouse in the basement, in violation of building laws.

“No one is allowed to store goods in basement because if a fire erupts in the basement, it weakens the structure of the building,” he said.

Asked about the challenges he faced in combating the fire, he said that there was a limited access path to the basement, which made it difficult to tackle the fire.