One killed, three injured in Karachi deparmental store fire

One person has died of suffocation after being trapped in a departmental store in Karachi where a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

The fire erupted at 11am in the warehouse of the store located opposite to Central Jail.

The deceased, who was yet to be identified, was retrieved from the mezzanine floor of the apartment complex in which the store is located. His dead body was first moved to Civil Hospital, and then later to Jinnah Hospital.

According the Jinnah Hospital Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the victim is around 32 years of age.

Three people are being treated at Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward for burn injuries.

According to the latest update at 7:15pm, the fire, which started in the basement, has reached the reception of the complex.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Muhammad Mubeen said 70percent of the fire has been controlled. More than a dozen fire tenders, two bowsers and one snorkel are taking part in the effort to control the fire, he added.

He added that the fire broke out in the basement of the departmental store.

Views from inside the store

Mubeen added added that the departmental store had set up their warehouse in the basement, in violation of building laws.

“No one is allowed to store goods in basement because if a fire erupts in the basement, it weakens the structure of the building,” he said.

Asked about the challenges he faced in combating the fire, he said that there were limited access routes to the basement, which made it difficult to tackle the fire.

All inhabitants evacuated

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited the site earlier and said all residents have been evacuated.

Some elderly and sick, who could not use the emergency stairs, were evacuated by rescue teams, he said.

“Our staff have inspected the building and have evacuated everyone,” he said.

Asked about the storage of goods in the basement, Wahab said that it was the building control authority’s job to check if that was the case and that they will check the map of the building to determine whether a violation took place.

“Our target at the moment is to minimize the damage,” he said, adding, “we are focusing on relief operation.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that they will be inspecting the building in the coming days and draft a report.

Officials added that first a team from District East will inspect the building and draft a report which will be submitted to the SBCA technical team. The technical team will in turn will inspect the building and review the report by the District East and determine the extent of damage to the building.