Fire in Karachi’s departmental store leaves building ‘unfit for human habitation’

The fire in Karachi’s departmental store, which has been raging for almost 36 hours has left the building dangerous and ‘unfit for human habitation.’

The fire started at 11 am Wednesday in the basement of the store located at the ground floor of a residential complex at the intersection of Jail Chowrangi and Kashmir Road in East district.

In a letter written to the district East administration, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) stated that the building has been declared unfit on the recommendation of the assessment made by its technical committee.

The fire department, along with water bowsers provided by Karachi Water & Sewerage Board are taking part in the operation to extinguish the fire.

KW&SB Hydrant Cell Incharge Shahbaz Bashir told SAMAA Digital that around 500,000 gallon water has been supplied so far from city’s three major hydrants.

So far, one person has been reported dead, while three injured are being treated at Civil hospital’s Burn Ward,

The body of the deceased was retrieved from the mezzanine floor of the apartment complex in which the store is located. It was first moved to Civil Hospital, and then to Jinnah Hospital.

A case has been registered against the store’s owners for alleged violation of the building code.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Muhammad Mubeen said that the fire broke out in the basement of the departmental store.

Views from inside the store

He added departmental store had set up their warehouse in the basement, in violation of building laws.

“No one is allowed to store goods in basement because if a fire erupts in the basement, it weakens the structure of the building,” he said.

Asked about the challenges he faced in combating the fire, he said that there was a limited access path to the basement, which made it difficult to tackle the fire.

All inhabitants evacuated

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited the site earlier and said all residents have been evacuated.

Some elderly and sick, who could not use the emergency stairs, were evacuated by rescue teams, he said.

“Our staff have inspected the building and have evacuated everyone,” he said.

Asked about the storage of goods in the basement, Wahab said that it was the building control authority’s job to check if that was the case and that they will check the map of the building to determine whether a violation had taken place.

“Our target at the moment is to minimize the damage,” he said, adding, “we are focusing on relief operation.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that they will be inspecting the building in the coming days and drafting a report.

Officials added that first a team from District East will inspect the building and draft a report which will be submitted to the SBCA technical team. The technical team will in turn inspect the building and review the report by the District East and determine the extent of damage to the building.