Panic as fire erupts at departmental store near Karachi Central Jail

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a low-cost departmental store located opposite Karachi Central Jail on Wednesday morning that gutted goods worth millions.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out at 11:10am and at least 11 fire tenders, two bowsers and one snorkel worked for nearly four hours from three different angles to control the fire.

At least three people stuck on the 13th floor of the building were provided with first aid, including a pregnant woman.

Earlier, the fire department said that the fire was so intense that they had raised the fire alert level to a category-III - this is the highest classification for a fire. Moreover, they had said that their quick action prevented the fire from rising to the upper floors.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mubeen Ahmed told SAMAA TV that the fire broke out in the basement of the departmental store.

Views from inside the store

He added that the departmental store had set up their warehouse in the basement.

“No one is allowed to store goods in basement because if a fire erupts in the basement, it weakens the structure of the building,” he said.

Asked about the challenges he faced in combatting the fire, he said that there were limited access routes to the basement, which made it difficult to tackle the fire.

All inhabitants evacuated

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited the site and said that they had evacuated all inhabitants of the building.

Some elderly and sick, who could not use the emergency stairs, were evacuated by rescue teams, he said.

“Our staff have inspected the building and have evacuated everyone,” he said.

Asked about the storage of goods in the basement, Wahab said that it was the building control authority’s job to check if that was the case and that they will check the map of the building to determine whether a violation took place.

“Our target at the moment is to minimize the damage,” he said, adding, “we are focusing on relief operation.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that they will be inspecting the building in the coming days and draft a report.

Officials added that first a team from District East will inspect the building and draft a report which will be submitted to the SBCA technical team. The technical team will in turn will inspect the building and review the report by the District East and determine the extent of damage to the building.

Caught in a tornado of smoke

Earlier, videos from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

Five ambulances of Rescue 1122 are responding to their first fire incident in Karachi.

A witness said that grocery items, ready made garments, food and other non-food items were stored in the basement.

Another witness said that everyone had exited the building within five minutes.